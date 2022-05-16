wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Teases Her Upcoming Return, Top 10 Alexa Bliss Moments, WWE Playlist Looks At Bobby Lashley vs. Giants
May 16, 2022
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley teased her upcoming return to WWE, which should happen this year. She suffered a torn ACL back in July.
She wrote: “I’m like…. excited for myself. Ready to see what 2022 is like.”
I’m like….excited for myself
Ready to see what 2022 is like
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 15, 2022
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the history of Bobby Lashley battling giants, including Kane, Umaga, Omos and the Big Show.
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the top moments of Alexa Bliss:
