WWE News: Bayley Tells Fans She Hates Them All After Slammy Wins, Billie Kay Attempts to Take The Street Profits’ Slammy Trophies
– WWE released a video of Bayley delivering a message to the fans after winning the Slammy awards for Double Cross of the Year and Social Media Superstar of the Year. You can view that clip below.
Bayley commented: “Thanks for not voting for me for the one that I wanted, idiots! I only worked my tail off for you guys all year long! You guys voting, I think I was up for like six of ’em, and I didn’t even know that these two either of them or any of them. Which one of these is Double Cross of the year? That one I definitely deserve. Sasha never saw it coming, hahah! The other one, whatever. I’m glad you guys like my tweets. I just really wanted to say, I hate you all!”
– It appears Billie Kay attempted to purloin The Street Profits’ Slammy Award trophies for Breakout Star of the Year during today’s ceremony. WWE released a clip of Billie Kay attempting to accept the awards before she’s discovered by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. You can view that clip below.
