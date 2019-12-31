wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Tweet on Liv Morgan Return Vignette, Top 10 Raw Moments

December 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Bayley WWE

During last night’s Raw, Liv Morgan returned and revealed herself as Lana’s former lover. Earlier on, a new vignette on her then upcoming return aired during the show asking if you were ready for Liv Morgan’s return. WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bayley commented on the vignette during the Raw before the wedding angle aired, which you can see below.

– WWE released a Top 10 moments video for last night’s Raw. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Liv Morgan, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading