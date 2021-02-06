wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Wants Liv Morgan Next, Shinsuke Nakamura Declares He Will Still Make It to the Top

February 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley Clash of Champions WWE

– Bayley picked up a win against Ruby Riott on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Earlier today, Bayley noted that she wants Liv Morgan next. She tweeted, “I’ll take another match with @RubyRiottWWE any day. But first I want @YaOnlyLivvOnce.” You can view that post below:

– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura released a video today declaring that he will still become the first Japanese WWE World champion. You can see that clip below:

