WWE News: Bayley Wants Liv Morgan Next, Shinsuke Nakamura Declares He Will Still Make It to the Top

– Bayley picked up a win against Ruby Riott on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Earlier today, Bayley noted that she wants Liv Morgan next. She tweeted, “I’ll take another match with @RubyRiottWWE any day. But first I want @YaOnlyLivvOnce.” You can view that post below:

– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura released a video today declaring that he will still become the first Japanese WWE World champion. You can see that clip below: