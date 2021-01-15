wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Wants To Join Women’s Dusty Tag Classic, Total Bellas Highlights, Smackdown Lineup For Tonight

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley told Triple H that she wanted to be added to the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. So far the only teams announced are Toni Storm & Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

Bayley wrote: “[email protected] put me in the women’s Dusty tournament.

– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature the following:

* Roman Reigns confronts Adam Pearce
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso
* Rey Mysterio vs. Baron Corbin

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

