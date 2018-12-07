Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bayley’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Stars Visit Restaraunt in Argentina, WWE Playback Bloopers

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley

– WWE has posted the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week featuring Bayley. You can see the video below, in which the Raw star promotes the Edge & Christian Show:

– WWE also shared a video to Twitter of Dolph Ziggler, Tamina Snuka and Titus O’Neil at the famous Restaurante Estilo Campo the live event in Argentina on Thursday:

– Trish Stratus shared bloopers from her and Lita’s WWE Playback episode:

