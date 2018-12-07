wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Stars Visit Restaraunt in Argentina, WWE Playback Bloopers
– WWE has posted the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week featuring Bayley. You can see the video below, in which the Raw star promotes the Edge & Christian Show:
– WWE also shared a video to Twitter of Dolph Ziggler, Tamina Snuka and Titus O’Neil at the famous Restaurante Estilo Campo the live event in Argentina on Thursday:
.@TitusONeilWWE @TaminaSnuka & @HEELZiggler got to experience the fine dining of #EstiloCampo before #WWEBuenosAires pic.twitter.com/4sqCmGXt3G
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2018
– Trish Stratus shared bloopers from her and Lita’s WWE Playback episode:
.@AmyDumas and I recently did play by play of our #Raw main event match … check out this bloopers reel😂 https://t.co/iyez0KoLzy #TeamBestie pic.twitter.com/QoTFPDnfxJ
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 6, 2018