I've had a lot of people talk to me about my weightloss here recently and I really do appreciate every kind word. When asked tho what I did to achieve this I feel like I lose peoples attention pretty quick though because it's not a crash diet. People want to hear that I drank some tea or I stopped eating carbs or I found some frog in the rain forest that granted me my weight loss wish. The bottom line is fads come and go just like their results do. I wanted something more sustainable so here's what I did. ⚔Hire a nutritionist. I went with @hybridperformancemethod , her name is @vaness.zing and she taught me how to eat⚔ ⚔ Priorized sleep, it's not what you can do, it's what you can recover from⚔ ⚔ Managed Stress. If you can change it, no problem and if you cant….no problem⚔ ⚔Water is a great thing, drink it⚔ ⚔ Allow mistakes. Mistakes are allowed but failure isnt. Hold yourself accountable or hire someone who will⚔ ⚔Its a life style not a diet, get the word temporary out of your head unless you have a short term goal that you dont mind changing after a period of time. Make sure you're learning how to eat.⚔ I'm sure there are some things I'm leaving out but here is how I did it. Take it or leave it.