WWE News: Becky G to Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at WrestleMania 39, More Raw Video Highlights

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Becky G WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that actress and singer Becky G will perform “America the Beautiful” on WrestleMania 39: Night 1 on Saturday, April 1. You can see the announcement below:

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Raw:



















