WWE News: Becky G to Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at WrestleMania 39, More Raw Video Highlights
March 7, 2023
– WWE has announced that actress and singer Becky G will perform “America the Beautiful” on WrestleMania 39: Night 1 on Saturday, April 1. You can see the announcement below:
Performing America the Beautiful on #WrestleMania Saturday will be none other than @iambeckyg! pic.twitter.com/T7cH26jr6e
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 7, 2023
– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Raw:
