WWE News: Becky Lynch Special on USA Draws 420,000 Viewers, Kofi Kingston Reviews Star Wars Kicks, Mauro Ranallo Reaction Compilation

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Per Showbuzz Daily, the WWE 24 special on Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch that aired on the USA Network on Wednesday night after NXT drew 420,000 viewers. The show ranked #83 on the Cable Top 150. It drew a 0.13 Rating in the persons 18-49 demographic.

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston reviewed some new Star Wars Kicks from Adidas on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a compilation video of Mauro Ranallo reactions. You can check out that video below.

