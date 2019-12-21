wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Special on USA Draws 420,000 Viewers, Kofi Kingston Reviews Star Wars Kicks, Mauro Ranallo Reaction Compilation
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Per Showbuzz Daily, the WWE 24 special on Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch that aired on the USA Network on Wednesday night after NXT drew 420,000 viewers. The show ranked #83 on the Cable Top 150. It drew a 0.13 Rating in the persons 18-49 demographic.
– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston reviewed some new Star Wars Kicks from Adidas on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a compilation video of Mauro Ranallo reactions. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Refusing To Job To Brock Lesnar in 2002, Regretting His WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn
- Vince Russo On AEW & NXT Not Prioritizing Character Development, How He Saw Wrestlers Changing Into Caring Mostly About Memorizing Spots At The End of His TNA Run
- Rhea Ripley Admits She Has To Try Not To Mark Out Around Triple H
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW