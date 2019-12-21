WWE News: Becky Lynch Special on USA Draws 420,000 Viewers, Kofi Kingston Reviews Star Wars Kicks, Mauro Ranallo Reaction Compilation

– Per Showbuzz Daily, the WWE 24 special on Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch that aired on the USA Network on Wednesday night after NXT drew 420,000 viewers. The show ranked #83 on the Cable Top 150. It drew a 0.13 Rating in the persons 18-49 demographic.

– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston reviewed some new Star Wars Kicks from Adidas on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a compilation video of Mauro Ranallo reactions. You can check out that video below.