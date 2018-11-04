Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Accepts Challenge From Seth Rollins, Poll on Ronda Rousey’s Biggest Threat, Mic’d Up Video

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch accepted a challenge from Seth Rollins for a match on Twitter. Lynch and Rollins have been tweeting back and forth recently, which culminated in Lynch accepting a challenge from Rollins for a match that is unlikely to actually go down for a variety of reasons:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks who the biggest threat to Ronda Rousey is between her two next opponents. The results are, as of this writing:

* Becky Lynch
* Nia Jax

– Here is this week’s Mic’d Up video, revealing the audio from the latest Mixed Match Challenge episode:

