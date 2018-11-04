WWE News: Becky Lynch Accepts Challenge From Seth Rollins, Poll on Ronda Rousey’s Biggest Threat, Mic’d Up Video

– Becky Lynch accepted a challenge from Seth Rollins for a match on Twitter. Lynch and Rollins have been tweeting back and forth recently, which culminated in Lynch accepting a challenge from Rollins for a match that is unlikely to actually go down for a variety of reasons:

No problem, I could spare five minutes to drop down and face you. Send location. And bring those adorable little flame trunks you have so The Champ can show you how to really burn it down #iamtheman https://t.co/4rGVBHrdgj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 4, 2018

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks who the biggest threat to Ronda Rousey is between her two next opponents. The results are, as of this writing:

* Becky Lynch

* Nia Jax

– Here is this week’s Mic’d Up video, revealing the audio from the latest Mixed Match Challenge episode: