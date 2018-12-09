WWE News: Becky Lynch and AJ Styles Play Superstar Battles, Zack Ryder Tries to Scare Chelsea Green, TLC Poll

– The Smyths Toys YouTube channel has a new video with Becky Lynch and AJ Styles competing in a “Superstar Battle.” You can see the video below, which sees the two answering questions about either themselves of their opponent:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks fans what the best TLC match is. As of this writing, the results are:

The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz – WrestleMania X-Seven: 52%

Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz – SummerSlam 2000: 15%

Edge vs. John Cena – Unforgiven 2006: 7%

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose – WWE TLC 2016: 5%

Team Hell No & Ryback vs. The Shield – WWE TLC 2012: 5%

John Cena vs. Randy Orton – WWE TLC 2013: 4%

Undertaker vs. Edge – One Night Stand 2008: 4%

Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2009: 4%

Kane vs. Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley vs. Christian & Chris Jericho vs. Jeff Hardy & Rob Van Dam – Raw: 2%

– Zack Ryder tried to scare Chelsea Green as Green walked into their home last night, in an attempt to get her back for several “Daily Scare” video she’s posted making him jump. It didn’t go so well, as you can see below: