WWE News: Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan Hype Tonight’s RAW Women’s Title Match, Cobra Kai References WWE Legends, WWE White Castle Meals Still Available
– Both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan took to Twitter to hype their RAW Women’s title match against each other at WWE Day 1 tonight.
Lynch wrote: “I left a little champagne in the bottle to continue the celebration after I beat Liv tonight. #WWEDay1 @peacockTV”
Morgan added: “The time for talking is over. It’s time to make history. #WWEDay1 @peacocktv #HappyNewYear #AndNEEEW P.s… I’ll gladly take that leftover champagne Becks”
– The new season of Netflix’s series Cobra Kai features references in the dialogue to The Rock and Roddy Piper.
– WWE White Castle meal deals are still available. They include:
The Natalya Meal: Four Impossible Sliders, a 3 piece Cheese Stick and small Coke Zero Sugar for $8.36.
The Dolph Ziggler Meal: Four Bacon Cheese Sliders, a 6 piece Chicken Ring and medium Fanta Craver Party Punch for $12.68.
WWE Crave Case: 10 Original Sliders, 10 American Cheese Sliders and 10 Jalapeno Cheese Sliders for $33.00.
