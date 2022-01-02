WWE News: Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan Hype Tonight’s RAW Women’s Title Match, Cobra Kai References WWE Legends, WWE White Castle Meals Still Available

– Both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan took to Twitter to hype their RAW Women’s title match against each other at WWE Day 1 tonight.

Lynch wrote: “I left a little champagne in the bottle to continue the celebration after I beat Liv tonight. #WWEDay1 @peacockTV”

Morgan added: “The time for talking is over. It’s time to make history. #WWEDay1 @peacocktv #HappyNewYear #AndNEEEW P.s… I’ll gladly take that leftover champagne Becks”

– The new season of Netflix’s series Cobra Kai features references in the dialogue to The Rock and Roddy Piper.

– WWE White Castle meal deals are still available. They include:

The Natalya Meal: Four Impossible Sliders, a 3 piece Cheese Stick and small Coke Zero Sugar for $8.36.

The Dolph Ziggler Meal: Four Bacon Cheese Sliders, a 6 piece Chicken Ring and medium Fanta Craver Party Punch for $12.68.

WWE Crave Case: 10 Original Sliders, 10 American Cheese Sliders and 10 Jalapeno Cheese Sliders for $33.00.