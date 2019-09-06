wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at NFL Game, Straight Up Steve Austin Preview, Stock Up

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attended an NFL game on Thursday night. The Chicago Bears Twitter account shared video of the two at their game against the Green Bay Packers. Rollins says that this was Lynch’s first NFL game.

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.37, up $0.38 (0.54%) on the day. The market as a whole was up 1.41%.

– Here is a preview for Monday’s Straight Up Steve Austin featuring comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias:

