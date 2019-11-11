wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Anniversary of Debut, WALTER on Defending WWE UK Title in Vienna
November 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her professionl wrestling debut. The Raw Women’s Champion posted:
17 years ago today I made my wrestling debut. So don’t get it twisted, I was the cocky Dubliner running my mouth looking for fights before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/RHZwbRTsYR
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 11, 2019
– WWE shared this video of WALTER discussing his WWE UK Championship defends at the live event in Vienna today:
.@WalterAUT talks about successfully defending the #NXTUK Championship in front of his hometown crowd tonight at #WWEVienna! pic.twitter.com/jjpF1R8HXQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says He’ll Go Back To Saudi Arabia Because He Makes A Lot Of Money
- Booker T Weighs In on Sammy Guevara/Eddie Guerrero Comparison
- Jim Crockett Recalls Ted Turner Being Upset With Clash of the Champions Running Opposite WrestleMania
- Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching