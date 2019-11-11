wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Anniversary of Debut, WALTER on Defending WWE UK Title in Vienna

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her professionl wrestling debut. The Raw Women’s Champion posted:

– WWE shared this video of WALTER discussing his WWE UK Championship defends at the live event in Vienna today:

