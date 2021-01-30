wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Birthday, UpUpDownDown Rumble Livestream
January 30, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates her birthday today, turning 34 years old. Lynch and her fiance, Seth Rollins, recently welcomed the birth of their first child, Roux, last month. Billie Kay also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy birthday gorgeous 🥳♥️@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/8upawddHx2
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 30, 2021
– UpUpDownDown is conducting it’s Rumble livestream today, which you can view here: