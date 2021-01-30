wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Birthday, UpUpDownDown Rumble Livestream

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Raw WWE

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates her birthday today, turning 34 years old. Lynch and her fiance, Seth Rollins, recently welcomed the birth of their first child, Roux, last month. Billie Kay also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– UpUpDownDown is conducting it’s Rumble livestream today, which you can view here:

