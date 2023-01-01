wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates New Year, Calls 2022 Favorite Year of Her Career, Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals

January 1, 2023
WWE Smackdown Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals:

