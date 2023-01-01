wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates New Year, Calls 2022 Favorite Year of Her Career, Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”
.@BeckyLynchWWE knew how to wish the WWE Universe a happy new year on this day in 2015! pic.twitter.com/8Nn5C9Zk7O
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/2SkV2rsgGJ
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 1, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals:
