– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”

.@BeckyLynchWWE knew how to wish the WWE Universe a happy new year on this day in 2015! pic.twitter.com/8Nn5C9Zk7O — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022

Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/2SkV2rsgGJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 1, 2023

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals: