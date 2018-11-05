WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With WWE, New Collections Added To WWE Network, Baron Corbin Set For Appearance In Rome

– Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that today is the sixth anniversary of her signing with WWE.

The Champ is back for #wwebirmingham. 6 years ago to the day WWE made their best decision ever by signing The Champ. Now they’re only a couple weeks away from making their worst by letting me loose on their golden girl @Rondarousey.Everyone’s a badass until The Man comes around. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2018

– WWE has added new collections for Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks to the WWE Network. The Banks collection features her match with Alexa Bliss in United Arab Emirates, the first women’s match in the country according to WWE.

– Baron Corbin will have a meet-and-greet in Rome, Italy this weekend.