WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With WWE, New Collections Added To WWE Network, Baron Corbin Set For Appearance In Rome

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Evolution

– Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that today is the sixth anniversary of her signing with WWE.

– WWE has added new collections for Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks to the WWE Network. The Banks collection features her match with Alexa Bliss in United Arab Emirates, the first women’s match in the country according to WWE.

– Baron Corbin will have a meet-and-greet in Rome, Italy this weekend.

