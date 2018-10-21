Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Brawl at Performance Center, Latest UpUpDownDown

October 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got into it at the WWE Performance Center on Saturday ahead of their match at Evolution. WWE revealed the news on Twitter, as you can see below. The post says officials are “investigating” the situation:

– Here is the latest episode from UpUpDownDown, with Killian Dain battling Shelton Benjamin in Tekken 7:

