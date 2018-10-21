wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Brawl at Performance Center, Latest UpUpDownDown
– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got into it at the WWE Performance Center on Saturday ahead of their match at Evolution. WWE revealed the news on Twitter, as you can see below. The post says officials are “investigating” the situation:
There was a physical altercation between @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE at the @WWEPerformCtr yesterday morning. @WWE and #SDLive officials are investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/q275mHpZNC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 21, 2018
– Here is the latest episode from UpUpDownDown, with Killian Dain battling Shelton Benjamin in Tekken 7: