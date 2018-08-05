Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & More Film For Ride Along, WWE Celebrates Friendship Day

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were filming content on Sunday for a new episode of Ride Along. You can see pics below via their social media accounts:

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery to celebrate Friendship Day. You can see the gallery at the link, which includes pics of WWE roster friendships like Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Mickie James & Alicia Fox and Paige & Nia Jax.

