WWE News: Becky Lynch Trashes Charlotte Flair on Twitter, Zelina Vega Wants Payback on Carolina, Authors of Pain Have a Mental Game Plan
– Becky Lynch directed a tweet at her longtime rival, Charlotte Flair, on Twitter. She was posting as it’s been a year since their at WWE Evolution, where Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match. Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter, “#oneyearago [email protected] it’s time to make peace… …with the fact The Man whipped your ass as usual. #YouSuck” You can check out those tweets below.
…with the fact The Man whipped your ass as usual. #YouSuck
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 28, 2019
– As previously reported, NXT’s Catalina Garcia debuted on last night’s edition of Raw as “Carolina.” Garcia teamed up with Sin Cara against Andrade and Zelina Vega in a losing effort. However, Vega is still angry with Catalina Garcia and wants payback for disrespecting her. WWE released a post-match Raw promo where Vega says she wants to face Catalina in a match next week. You can check out Vega’s angry post-match comments below.
– WWE released a new vignette this week featuring the Authors of Pain, where they talk about their game plan being mental as well as physical. You can check out that video below.
