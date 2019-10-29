wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Trashes Charlotte Flair on Twitter, Zelina Vega Wants Payback on Carolina, Authors of Pain Have a Mental Game Plan

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair WWE Money in the Bank

– Becky Lynch directed a tweet at her longtime rival, Charlotte Flair, on Twitter. She was posting as it’s been a year since their at WWE Evolution, where Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match. Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter, “#oneyearago [email protected] it’s time to make peace… …with the fact The Man whipped your ass as usual. #YouSuck” You can check out those tweets below.

As previously reported, NXT’s Catalina Garcia debuted on last night’s edition of Raw as “Carolina.” Garcia teamed up with Sin Cara against Andrade and Zelina Vega in a losing effort. However, Vega is still angry with Catalina Garcia and wants payback for disrespecting her. WWE released a post-match Raw promo where Vega says she wants to face Catalina in a match next week. You can check out Vega’s angry post-match comments below.

– WWE released a new vignette this week featuring the Authors of Pain, where they talk about their game plan being mental as well as physical. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Authors of Pain, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading