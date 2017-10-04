WWE News: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair React to Smackdown Loss, Kalisto Pic Before 205 Live

– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reacting to their Smackdown loss. You can check it out below. Charlotte denies that the loss to Carmella and Natalya hinders her momentum and says Carmella can only hit her when she’s not looking. Becky called Carmella and Natalya’s behaviors disgusting and disgraceful.

– WWE also posted the folloing picture to Instagram of Kalisto before his 205 Live debut. Kalisto beat Ariya Daivari to win the match: