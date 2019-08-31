wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Claims She Is ‘The Man,’ Steve Urkel Star Joins Big Show’s Sitcom, New York Mets Teaming With WWE for Connor’s Cure Charity
– As previously reported, news surfaced yesterday (Aug. 30) that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filed a trademark of “The Man” nickname for wrestling and merchandise purposes. Later on, WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch then posted a tweet stating, “I am The Man,” possibly in response to the news. You can check out that tweet from Becky Lynch below.
I am The Man.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 31, 2019
– Per Deadline.com, actor Jaleel White, best known for his work as Steve Urkel on the classic sitcom Family Matters, has reportedly joined the cast for the upcoming sitcom The Big Show Show, which will star WWE Superstar The Big Show. White is reportedly to play the recurring role of “Terry.”
– Per MLB.com, the New York Mets is collaborating with WWE in support of Connor’s Cure. This will include a VIP and standard ticket packages that will include meet & greets with WWE Superstars. A portion of each ticket sold will support the charity. Here’s the full announcement from the New York Mets organization.
Join the New York Mets and WWE Superstars in support of Connor’s Cure!
Established in memory of WWE fan, Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, who lost his battle with medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. Connor’s Cure is dedicated to raising awareness and funds that support cutting-edge research at pediatric cancer facilities, while also advocating for increased public funding for pediatric cancer research.
The VIP Package includes a meet & greet with WWE Superstars from 5:30 to 6:30pm in the Bullpen Plaza and Field Box game seating.
Standard Package includes a signed Superstar photo and Coca-Cola Corner game tickets.
A portion of each ticket sold through this limited online offer will to support Connor’s Cure.
For groups of 15 or more or for more information contact Lou Gadaleta at 718-803-4015 or [email protected]
