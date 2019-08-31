WWE News: Becky Lynch Claims She Is ‘The Man,’ Steve Urkel Star Joins Big Show’s Sitcom, New York Mets Teaming With WWE for Connor’s Cure Charity

– As previously reported, news surfaced yesterday (Aug. 30) that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filed a trademark of “The Man” nickname for wrestling and merchandise purposes. Later on, WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch then posted a tweet stating, “I am The Man,” possibly in response to the news. You can check out that tweet from Becky Lynch below.

I am The Man. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 31, 2019

– Per Deadline.com, actor Jaleel White, best known for his work as Steve Urkel on the classic sitcom Family Matters, has reportedly joined the cast for the upcoming sitcom The Big Show Show, which will star WWE Superstar The Big Show. White is reportedly to play the recurring role of “Terry.”

– Per MLB.com, the New York Mets is collaborating with WWE in support of Connor’s Cure. This will include a VIP and standard ticket packages that will include meet & greets with WWE Superstars. A portion of each ticket sold will support the charity. Here’s the full announcement from the New York Mets organization.