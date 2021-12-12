WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments On Working Smackdown Dark Match, Naomi To Be Interviewed By Wendy Williams, New Bobby Heenan T-Shirts

– As we previously reported, Becky Lynch worked the dark match at last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, losing to Sasha Banks. ‘Big Time Becks’ didn’t comment on the loss, but she did react to working a match on Smackdown again.

She wrote: “I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?” “Speaking.” “ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?” And so The Man came around. You’re welcome.”

– Naomi will be a guest on the Wendy Williams show this Monday.

– WWE Shop is now selling new shirts for Bobby ‘the Brain’ Heenan. They were also available at last night’s Smackdown taping.