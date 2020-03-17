wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Tweets on Last Night’s Raw With Steve Austin, More Raw Video Highlights, Zack Ryder Gives a Tour of His Office
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch and Steve Austin had a beer bash where they delivered Stunners to Byron Saxton. She tweeted on the segment earlier today on Twitter.
Becky Lynch wrote, “Arrived in a truck. Grabbed a mic. Brought some beers. Drank with Austin. Gave Byron a drunk Stunner. Genuine hangover now. Happy 316/Paddy’s Day.”
Arrived in a truck. Grabbed a mic. Brought some beers. Drank with Austin. Gave Byron a drunk Stunner. Genuine hangover now. Happy 316/Paddy's Day. pic.twitter.com/3WWiWMPnUV
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 17, 2020
– Zack Ryder offered a tour of his home office on his Major WF Podcast channel.
– WWE released more video highlights from last night’s Raw. You can check those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Announces WrestleMania Update, Will Stream From Performance Center
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite