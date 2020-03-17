WWE News: Becky Lynch Tweets on Last Night’s Raw With Steve Austin, More Raw Video Highlights, Zack Ryder Gives a Tour of His Office

– During last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch and Steve Austin had a beer bash where they delivered Stunners to Byron Saxton. She tweeted on the segment earlier today on Twitter.

Becky Lynch wrote, “Arrived in a truck. Grabbed a mic. Brought some beers. Drank with Austin. Gave Byron a drunk Stunner. Genuine hangover now. Happy 316/Paddy’s Day.”

– Zack Ryder offered a tour of his home office on his Major WF Podcast channel.

