wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments on Topping Raw’s Top 10 2018 Moments, Josh Morrell on His NXT UK Debut Getting Interrupted

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bloodied

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on topping WWE’s top 10 Raw moments of 2018. Lynch leading the Smackdown women’s invasion of Raw topped the list, leading Lynch to post (and Ronda Rousey to respond):

– WWE shared video of Josh Morrell reacting to his NXT UK debut being sidelined by an attack from Eddie Dennis. Morrell was set to face Dave Mastiff, who is currently feuding with Dennis.

“I’ll tell ya, I was looking forward to making my NXT UK debut as well,” Morrell said. “After debuting on 205 Live, I couldn’t think of anything better than coming here to Liverpool to debut in NXT UK. And just like a snap of ya fingers, it was taken away from me, just like that. I’m in a lot of pain right now but this isn’t the last that NXT UK will see of me.”

