WWE News: Becky Lynch is Determined to Earn Her SummerSlam Match, Samoa Joe & Xavier Woods Play Smash Tanks
– WWE posted a new video following Smackdown of Becky Lynch discussing her match against Carmella next week, which could earn her a title shot at SummerSlam. You can see the video below, in which Lynch says that she is determined to get her title shot and reclaim her title:
– Here is a new UpUpDownDown 360° video, which features Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods playing Smash Tanks: