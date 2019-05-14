wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Double Contract Signing Clip, Highlights of Roman Reigns on MizTV
May 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted clips of the Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair contract signing from Raw, as well as that of Roman Reigns on MizTV. You can see both videos below. Lynch will defend her titles against Flair and Evans in separate matches at Money in the Bank, while Reigns will face Elias and Miz is taking on Shane McMahon in a steel cage:
