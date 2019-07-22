WWE News: Becky Lynch Encourages Fans to ‘Becky Up’ Instead of Just Manning Up, Stock Down

– Becky Lynch says that manning up isn’t enough if you want to overcome your obstacles; you have to Becky up. Lynch appears in a new WWE video where she talks about perservering through her struggles and, in an play on her “The Man” nickname, says that the best way to serve is to “Becky up”:

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.62 on Monday, down $0.61 (0.87%) from the previous closing price. This is the first time the stock has closed below $70 since Christmas eve of 2018.