WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments On ESPN Cover, Raw Top 10, AOP
July 9, 2019
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to comment on landing the cover of ESPN The Magazine alongside Allison Brie.
Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don’t always have to accept the status that’s given to us. It’s been quite a year and it’s an honor to be the first @WWE superstar to be on the cover of @espn magazine pic.twitter.com/CO8uwg5fOd
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019
– The Authors of Pain competed at last night’s live event in Glens Falls, losing to Matt Hardy and Ali. They returned to television last month as part of the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown. There is no update on when they will be back on Raw or SmackDown.
– Top 10 moments from WWE Raw:
