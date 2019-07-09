wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments On ESPN Cover, Raw Top 10, AOP

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to comment on landing the cover of ESPN The Magazine alongside Allison Brie.

– The Authors of Pain competed at last night’s live event in Glens Falls, losing to Matt Hardy and Ali. They returned to television last month as part of the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown. There is no update on when they will be back on Raw or SmackDown.

– Top 10 moments from WWE Raw:

