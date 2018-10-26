Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch’s Evolution Diary, Fans Polled On Why Dean Ambrose Attacked Seth Rollins, Steve Austin Reacts To NBA Player

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a new video showing Becky Lynch preparing for Evolution, which happens this Sunday.

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans why Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins on RAW. Here are the current results:

45%: The Lunatic Fringe only knows.
32%: Payback for Rollins turning his back on The Shield years ago.
9%: Eye on the Intercontinental Championship.
7%: He’s outgrown The Shield.
7%: Jealousy of Rollins.

– Steve Austin reacted to the news that Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers showed up at Monday’s NBA game against the Washington Wizards dressed like him.

