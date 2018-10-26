wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch’s Evolution Diary, Fans Polled On Why Dean Ambrose Attacked Seth Rollins, Steve Austin Reacts To NBA Player
– WWE has posted a new video showing Becky Lynch preparing for Evolution, which happens this Sunday.
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans why Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins on RAW. Here are the current results:
45%: The Lunatic Fringe only knows.
32%: Payback for Rollins turning his back on The Shield years ago.
9%: Eye on the Intercontinental Championship.
7%: He’s outgrown The Shield.
7%: Jealousy of Rollins.
– Steve Austin reacted to the news that Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers showed up at Monday’s NBA game against the Washington Wizards dressed like him.
And that’s the bottom line, because @Dame_Lillard said so. pic.twitter.com/JvIMyoVkJQ
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 23, 2018
Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @BleacherReport: Dame pulled up to the game as Stone Cold 🍻
(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/yfhbeLIRlE
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 23, 2018