wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Faces Kairi Sane After Raw, Kevin Owens Says He ‘Escaped’ the AOP, Smackdown Promo

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

– Becky Lynch didn’t appear during Raw, but she did compete in the post-show dark match against Kairi Sane. As reported from fans in attendance, Lynch beat Sane with the Dis-Arm-Her.

– Kevin Owens gave an update on his status after the Authors of Pain attacked him on Raw, noting that he “escaped.” You can also see video from the segment:

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s Smackdown that plays up the King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns feud:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Kevin Owens, RAW, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading