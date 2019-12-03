WWE News: Becky Lynch Faces Kairi Sane After Raw, Kevin Owens Says He ‘Escaped’ the AOP, Smackdown Promo

– Becky Lynch didn’t appear during Raw, but she did compete in the post-show dark match against Kairi Sane. As reported from fans in attendance, Lynch beat Sane with the Dis-Arm-Her.

– Kevin Owens gave an update on his status after the Authors of Pain attacked him on Raw, noting that he “escaped.” You can also see video from the segment:

Guys, I escaped. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 3, 2019

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s Smackdown that plays up the King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns feud: