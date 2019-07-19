wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Gets New Action Figure, WWE Now on IIconics Fan-Designed Clothing
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch is getting a new “Becky 2 Belts” action figure commemorating her WrestleMania 35 win. You can see video below of Lynch at San Diego Comic-Con revealing the new figure. She jokes at the end that “Moral of the story – complaining gets you everywhere!”
.@BeckyLynchWWE received a SPECIAL gift commemorating her #WrestleMania main event victory backstage at #SDCC! @Mattel #Becky2Belts pic.twitter.com/NSt4bti8H9
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2019
– The latest WWE Now video features Ryan Pappolla taking a look at The IIconics wearing a gear designed by a fan on Smackdsown. The fan had digitally designed the gear with an app and sent the image the team’s way, and they liked it so much they had the gear made:
More Trending Stories
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen
- More On RAW Reunion Being USA Network’s Idea, How A Similar Idea Was Planned For FOX, More
- Sean Waltman Recalls Chris Jericho Punching Enzo Amore: ‘Enzo Didn’t Do Anything About It’