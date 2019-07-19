WWE News: Becky Lynch Gets New Action Figure, WWE Now on IIconics Fan-Designed Clothing

– Becky Lynch is getting a new “Becky 2 Belts” action figure commemorating her WrestleMania 35 win. You can see video below of Lynch at San Diego Comic-Con revealing the new figure. She jokes at the end that “Moral of the story – complaining gets you everywhere!”

– The latest WWE Now video features Ryan Pappolla taking a look at The IIconics wearing a gear designed by a fan on Smackdsown. The fan had digitally designed the gear with an app and sent the image the team’s way, and they liked it so much they had the gear made: