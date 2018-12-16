wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Gets Revenge on Nia Jax, Lars Sullivan Says He’ll Change WWE’s Landscape
– Becky Lynch got her revenge on Nia Jax following Jax’s loss at WWE TLC on Sunday. After Jax lost to Ronda Rousey, she was interviewed in a backstage segment. Lynch showed up and stared off with Jax, then attacked her as payback for Jax breaking her nose before Survivor Series. You can see a GIF of the moment below:
Payback. #WWETLC #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/drPlwSCTMC
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
– Lars Sullivan posted to Twitter after his vignette aired during the PPV. Sullivan said that whichever brand he ends up on, “the landscape will change immediately”:
https://twitter.com/LarsSWWE/status/1074437279756607488