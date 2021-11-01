WWE News: Becky Lynch Sends Message To Those Who Dressed Up As Her For Halloween, WWE Q3 Earnings Call Set For Thursday

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to send a message to those who dressed up as her for Halloween, noting that she was “humbled and honored” by it.

“On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars,” Lynch wrote.

As noted, Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair on tonight’s edition of the show.

On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 1, 2021

– WWE is set to report its Q3 financial earnings on Thursday afternoon at 5 PM ET. As always, 411 will have coverage of the call.