WWE News: Becky Lynch Has Harsh Words for Asuka, Swerve Strickland Makes Fun of Seth Rollins’ Green Outfit on WWE Raw
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Asuka made her return on Raw last night. She interrupted a promo by Becky Lynch, who also returned to Raw for the first time since losing her title at WrestleMania 38. The two women then got into a brawl. Lynch had some harsh words for Asuka after the show.
Lynch tweeted, “I literally HANDED this b**** my title. #witnesstheclimb” You can view her tweet below:
I literally HANDED this bitch my title. #witnesstheclimb pic.twitter.com/JyJJS5b0rq
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 26, 2022
– AEW star and former WWE talent Swerve Strickland had some thoughts on Seth Rollins’ all-green outfit that he wore last night on Raw. Strickland posted on Twitter during the show, “Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum.” You can check out that tweet below:
Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) April 26, 2022
