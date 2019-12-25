WWE News: Becky Lynch Thanks Her Fans for the Holidays, NXT Superstars on the Worst Gifts They’ve Received, Rusev’s Greatest Moments

– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch is spending the holidays in Ireland with her family. She shared the following message to her fans on Twitter for Christmas. You can check out that tweet below.

Becky Lynch tweeted, “Sitting in Ireland thinking about all the support you’ve given me this year. No matter what happens to us next year, I want you to know I’ll never to be able to thank you all enough.”

– WWE released some new Performance Center videos, featuring NXT Superstars talking about the worst gifts they’ve ever received and their favorite holiday moments. You can check out those videos below.





– WWE released a new Playlist video showcasing Rusev’s Greatest Mmoments. You can check out that video to relive the greatest moments of Rusev’s career below.