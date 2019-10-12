WWE News: Becky Lynch Is Honored to be the No. 1 Draft Pick, Superstars React to WWE 2K20 Ratings, Clips of Celebrities on Smackdown

– During last night’s Smackdown, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was the No. 1 draft pick and is staying on the Raw roster. After the announcement, Becky Lynch commented on the move in a backstage interview video, which you can see below.

Lynch said on the announcement, “I’ve had a plethora of ‘firsts’ and I think being the overall number one draft pick just fits nice and comfortably into that. I feel honor because two years ago I was struggling to get on TV, now, all the TV shows are fightin’ to having me!”

– UpUpDownDown released a video featuring Superstars reacting to their WWE 2K20 ratings. The video features Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Adam Cole. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of the FOX celebrities who appeared on last night’s Smackdown for the WWE Draft. The appearances included Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jay Glazer and more. You can check out that video below.