WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Interview With Seth Rollins, Behind the Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble

February 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins Becky Lynch WWE Stomping Grounds Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interviews his wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, later tonight. The interview special will drop on Lynch’s social channels later tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

Lynch wrote earlier today, “No ghostwriter or anything. Every single word in this book is mine. Never Before Told, TONIGHT at 8pm ET on my socials! @WWERollins @WWE” She’ll be talking about writing her new upcoming memoir, her career, and more.

– WWE released a new video showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the Royal Rumble featuring Bianca Belair, Bayley, The Judgment Day, and more:

