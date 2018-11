– Becky Lynch took to her social media account to hype her return to Smackdown on tonight’s episode. Lynch posted the following:

SDLive tonight, The Man is coming round. pic.twitter.com/0wwQYGuatp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 27, 2018

– Here is a new preview for this week’s Total Divas, with the Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan playing “Bella Brains”: