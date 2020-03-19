wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes WrestleMania 36 Match, Stock Up
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch had a message for her WrestleMania 36 opponent, Shayna Baszler. You can see the video below. Baszler will face Lynch at the PPV with Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on the line:
I see everything. pic.twitter.com/ci1rdV4Ka2
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 18, 2020
– WWE stock closed at $33.94 on Wednesday, up $1.19 (3.63$%) from Tuesday’s closing price. The market as a whole was down 6.3% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Doesn’t Think It Would Hurt If WWE ‘Piped In Some Crowd Noise’
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes