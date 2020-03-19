wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes WrestleMania 36 Match, Stock Up

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

– Becky Lynch had a message for her WrestleMania 36 opponent, Shayna Baszler. You can see the video below. Baszler will face Lynch at the PPV with Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on the line:

– WWE stock closed at $33.94 on Wednesday, up $1.19 (3.63$%) from Tuesday’s closing price. The market as a whole was down 6.3% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, WWEWrestleMabia, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading