wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Interacts With Ringside Fan During Raw, Ron Simmons Reveals His Favorite Superstars, Artem Bakes a Peach Pie for Nikki Bella

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– A fan sitting ringside during last night’s WWE Raw shared a clip of an interaction with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch while she was doing commentary for Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons revealed his favorite current WWE Superstars in a rapid-fire Q&A video. Simmons named Big E and AJ Styles as his favorite current WWE Superstars:

– In a new vlog, Artem baked a peach pie for Nikki Bella:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Ron Simmons, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading