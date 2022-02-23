wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Interacts With Ringside Fan During Raw, Ron Simmons Reveals His Favorite Superstars, Artem Bakes a Peach Pie for Nikki Bella
– A fan sitting ringside during last night’s WWE Raw shared a clip of an interaction with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch while she was doing commentary for Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair:
@BeckyLynchWWE made my whole night 😊 pic.twitter.com/aGVlOk2XZ6
— SEKCBOY Kobe (@AlphaSavage03) February 22, 2022
– WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons revealed his favorite current WWE Superstars in a rapid-fire Q&A video. Simmons named Big E and AJ Styles as his favorite current WWE Superstars:
Favorite current Superstar? Dream opponent?
Ron Simmons joined us for some rapid-fire Q & A! @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/i2neXm2mey
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2022
– In a new vlog, Artem baked a peach pie for Nikki Bella:
