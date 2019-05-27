WWE News: Becky Lynch Interview With Steve Austin to Air on USA Network Series, NXT Tapings Set For August

– The result of Becky Lynch’s ‘match’ with Steve Austin may never be known, but their interview will be. As noted on Saturday, Lynch posted a picture of herself and Austin in the ring. Lynch is set for a guest appearance on Austin’s new USA Network series Straight Up Steve Austin which debuts on August 12th. The picture Lynch posted is below:

– WWE has announced a new NXT taping for August. The taping will be at Full Sail Universtiy on August 15th, with tickets going on sale on June 14th.