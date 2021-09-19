wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Isn’t Sorry For Crashing Bianca Belair’s Homecoming, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Clip of The Miz on Side Hustle

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch noted that she isn’t sorry for crashing Bianca Belair’s homecoming during last night’s Smackdown.

She wrote: “That’s on her. I just came to say congratulations on whatever it was they were congratulating her on. Not like she’s the champ or anything.

– WWE has posted a video with the top ten highlights from that episode.

– WWE has also shared a clip of The Miz on the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET.

Becky Lynch, Smackdown, The Miz, Joseph Lee

