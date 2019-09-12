WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks Bayley for Not Being Featured in Smackdown Ad, Lacey Evans Responds, Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Judo Throw

– Becky Lynch shared a tweet and photo earlier today showing a Smackdown ad for the FOX Network. However, the ad does not feature Bayley, who is the current Smackdown women’s champion. Instead, the ad features Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and WWE champion Kofi Kingston. You can check out Bayley’s tweets on the subject below.

Becky Lynch wrote, “Hey Bayley, isn’t it great to see the women’s champion get so much attention on the new Smackdown ads for Fox? You’re doing amazing, Sweetie.” She later followed it up with, “I was a little petty there. I’ve been stabbed in the back a lot, but your one really hurt. Now you know I’ll have to make that right someday. See you soon.”

Lynch’s former rival, Lacey Evans, later commented on the tweets, referring to the comments as “classless and embarrassing.” She replied to Lynch, “Idk what’s more classless and embarrassing….Comments like this, or having the nasty champions we do. #BlessTheirHearts #NothingButNasties #ClasslessChamps.”

Lynch later wrote in response to Evans, “New feud, who dis?”

– Ronda Rousey released a new video on her YouTube channel today where she demonstrates some Judo techniques. This week’s Judo lesson features Rousey discussing the Osoto throw technique. You can check out that video below.