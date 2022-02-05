WWE News: Becky Lynch Makes Fun of Ronda Rousey Picking ‘Gazpacho’ for WrestleMania 38, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey picked Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch reacted to this development last night on Twitter. She wrote, “Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho.” You can view her tweet below.

Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho. https://t.co/i05oZCtSql — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 5, 2022

