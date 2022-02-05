wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Makes Fun of Ronda Rousey Picking ‘Gazpacho’ for WrestleMania 38, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Ronda Rousey WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey picked Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch reacted to this development last night on Twitter. She wrote, “Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho.” You can view her tweet below.

