wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Names Her ‘Perfect Match,’ WWE Shopping Network Video

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– WWE posted a new video from the Superstar Picks Network Collection featuring Becky Lynch. You can see the video below, which features Lynch talking about the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 25 which she considers perfect:

– The company also posted the following WWE Shopping Network video to Twitter, with Charly Caruso talking about deals on replicas of the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship:

