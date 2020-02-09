wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Not Worried About Raw Title Match, Bob Uecker to Be Honored at Brewers Game, Top 10 Goldberg Jackhammers
– Becky Lynch isn’t stressing the possibility that she could lose her spot at WrestleMania by defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka on Raw. WWE posted the following video from Saturday’s house show in Oakland of Lynch explaining why she’s facing Asuka. Lynch says that she acknowledges it’s a risk, but she’s willing to put that on the line because she’s the best and will prove that Monday:
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE isn’t worried about losing her #Raw Women’s Championship on Monday, and she seems to have some new inspiration too…#WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/0t24SppZm5
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2020
– The Milwaukee Brewers will honor WWE Hall of Famer (Celebrity Wing) Bob Eueker during their WWE night on July 25th with a bobblehead of the sportscaster. You can find out the details here.
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Goldberg’s biggest jackhammers:
