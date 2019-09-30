wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch On Fox Set, NXT Stars Hype USA Debut, More
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch visited the Fox NFL desk on Sunday.
There’s only one person who’s earned the title of ‘The Man’, and her name is @BeckyLynchWWE.
(via. @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/QZTI0O5R10
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 30, 2019
– NXT stars took to social media to hype the two-hour debut of NXT on USA.
A #NXTRoadTrip that started with my day of infamy is complete. Now all focus is on my official @USA_Network debut live this Wednesday night!
🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/ZvychxMKMS
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 30, 2019
#NXTSouthaven today is the last stop on the road before I put an end to Gargano LIVE on the @USA_Network this Wednesday!
One swing of Raw Iron and it all comes crashing down for Johnny.#WWENXT #illtemperedsteel pic.twitter.com/6D1Deiy6LD
— Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) September 29, 2019
3 DAYS…#StreetProfits #2TIME @WWE @WWENXT @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/bn1wk5u0lu
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) September 29, 2019
– Titus O’Neil was on “Tamron Hall”
