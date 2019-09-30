– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch visited the Fox NFL desk on Sunday.

There’s only one person who’s earned the title of ‘The Man’, and her name is @BeckyLynchWWE. (via. @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/QZTI0O5R10 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 30, 2019

– NXT stars took to social media to hype the two-hour debut of NXT on USA.

A #NXTRoadTrip that started with my day of infamy is complete. Now all focus is on my official @USA_Network debut live this Wednesday night!

🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/ZvychxMKMS — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 30, 2019

#NXTSouthaven today is the last stop on the road before I put an end to Gargano LIVE on the @USA_Network this Wednesday!

One swing of Raw Iron and it all comes crashing down for Johnny.#WWENXT #illtemperedsteel pic.twitter.com/6D1Deiy6LD — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) September 29, 2019

– Titus O’Neil was on “Tamron Hall”