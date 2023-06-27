wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Practices More Money in the Bank Techniques on Kevin Owens, Carmelo Hayes Comments on Raw Debut,

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– Becky Lynch has been practicing some more techniques for WWE Money in the Bank with Kevin Owens:

– WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes commented on his Monday Night Raw debut on last night’s show. He wrote, “Debuted on #WWERaw . Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Carmelo Hayes, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading