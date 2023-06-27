– Becky Lynch has been practicing some more techniques for WWE Money in the Bank with Kevin Owens:

Gonna teach these dopes a lesson at #MITB Saturday. Shoutout to @FightOwensFight again for the help! You’re a pal! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cW6ZnmEfTg — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2023

– WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes commented on his Monday Night Raw debut on last night’s show. He wrote, “Debuted on #WWERaw . Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM.”