WWE News: Becky Lynch Praises Paige Following WWE Exit, Liv Morgan Officially Changes Brands, NXT UK Lineup
– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch praised Paige after her WWE contract expired and she said goodbye to the company.
Lynch wrote: “I met Saraya when she was only 13 years old. Even then you could tell that she was going to be a star. Before she could legally drink in America, she had changed the game completely and forever. #thankyoupaige ”
July 6, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Liv Morgan has officially been moved to the Smackdown roster after winning the Smackdown Women’s title at Money in the Bank last Saturday.
– This week’s NXT UK includes the following:
* Meiko Satomura & Sarray vs. Eliza Alexander & Xia Brookside
* Kenny Williams vs. Tiger Turan
